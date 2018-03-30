Inspector general opens new investigation into FBI and DOJ corruption (Video)

Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced his office will be reviewing the FBI and DOJ’s procedures “related to a certain US person.”

Is the “certain US person” former FBI director Jim Comey?

The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General said in a published statement…

DOJ OIG Announces Initiation of Review Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced today that, in response to requests from the Attorney General and Members of Congress, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) will initiate a review that will examine the Justice Department’s and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) compliance with legal requirements, and with applicable DOJ and FBI policies and procedures, in applications filed with the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) relating to a certain U.S. person. As part of this examination, the OIG also will review information that was known to the DOJ and the FBI at the time the applications were filed from or about an alleged FBI confidential source. Additionally, the OIG will review the DOJ’s and FBI’s relationship and communications with the alleged source as they relate to the FISC applications. If circumstances warrant, the OIG will consider including other issues that may arise during the course of the review.

The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General announces the initiation of a review: https://t.co/dHKwXbDdvS pic.twitter.com/XxnDuL1vDl — Justice OIG (@JusticeOIG) March 28, 2018

The Gateway Pundit reports the Office of Inspector General will also review the DOJ’s and FBI’s relationship and communications with the alleged source as they relate to the FISC applications and by alleged source, they are talking about dossier author Christopher Steele.

In early January, Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sent a letter to Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding they investigate if Christopher Steele lied to federal authorities. The letter was the first criminal referral from Congress. The much-anticipated Inspector General report is set to be released soon.

Some of the reaction to the IG announcement…

NEW: DOJ Inspector General says it will conduct a review of the government's request for FISA surveillance of Carter Page, and what it knew about an "alleged FBI confidential source" (Steele). https://t.co/aQ8a0waHeN pic.twitter.com/FDFdNdzoin — Brad Heath (@bradheath) March 28, 2018

The Duran EUR Buy us a coffee ☕ Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.