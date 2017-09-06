Insiders claim that Paul Manafort will be the fall guy in Russia collusion witch hunt

As with any witch hunt, as the evidence (or lack of evidence) begins to surface, investigators turn their attention to finding alternative targets to burn in order to legitimize the lie.

Paul Manafort associates are now leaking to the press that they fear the former Trump campaign manager may be facing financial crimes in Robert Mueller’s “Russia collusion” witch hunt.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

According to former Trump campaign aides, things are not looking good for Paul Manafort concerning Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Associates believe Manafort may go down for an array of financial crimes.

Daily Caller reports…

Former Trump campaign aides are telling The Daily Caller that they increasingly believe former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will be indicted for crimes such as money laundering or tax evasion. One of the former campaign advisers has knowledge of the ongoing investigations into Manafort, a longtime Republican operative who joined the Trump campaign last March. Another former aide said that his knowledge of Manafort’s history of working with despots, coupled with news reports about Mueller’s investigation, led him to believe that an indictment of Manafort is becoming more likely. Reuters reported that Mueller might use money laundering charges in order to flip Manafort into cooperating with their probe into Russian election interference. Roger Stone, a Trump confidant and former business partner of Manafort’s, pointed TheDC to Manafort’s Italian heritage. “We Italians are tough. I predict Mueller is unsuccessful in his efforts to blackmail Manafort into bearing false witness against the president,” Stone said. A Washington insider described Manafort to TheDC as notoriously sketchy with money. Manafort has not been accused of wrongdoing, but speculation has grown in recent months that he could be in dire legal trouble over his real estate dealings and foreign business activities.

A recent report from CNN claims that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued subpoenas for key aides to Manfort. Fake news CNN reports…

The subpoenas seeking documents and testimony were sent to Melissa Laurenza, an attorney with the Akin Gump law firm who until recently represented Manafort, and to Jason Maloni, who is Manafort’s spokesman, according to people familiar with the matter. Manafort is under investigation for possible tax and financial crimes, according to US officials briefed on the investigation. The allegations under investigation largely center on Manafort’s work for the former ruling party in Ukraine, which was ousted amid street protests over its pro-Russian policies.