Informant or spy? How the FBI targeted Donald Trump. Part 2 (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 11.

Alex Christoforou with Alexander Mercouris discuss how the FBI used one-time CIA operative Stefan Halper in 2016 as an informant to spy on Trump officials, and why the Trump White House has, to date, failed to launch an in depth and comprehensive investigation into the SPYGATE scandal.

Is POTUS Trump in control of his DOJ?

Why has an investigation into so many crimes against a US President not been investigated?

Where is Jeff Sessions in all of this?

The Duran delivers a rational viewpoint amidst all the chaos and propaganda in the news today.

