India’s Narendra Modi meets Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit in South Africa

BRICS members seek to thrive together through cooepration while the US seeks to preserve dominance at the expense of others

2 mins ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa for bilateral talks. Most recently the met during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Qingdao, China, back in June, and before that in Sochi back in May, where the Russia India relationship was deemed a ‘special privileged strategic partnership’. Modi arrived at the summit on Wednesday. BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and this year’s summit is symbolically taking place in South Africa.

The Indian Express reports:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, and said the friendship between India and Russia is deep-rooted.

Modi was meeting Putin after their informal meeting in May in the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi in Russia in May.

The two leaders then met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Qingdao, China, in June.

“Wide-ranging and productive talks with President Putin. India’s friendship with Russia is deep-rooted and our countries will continue working together in multiple sectors. @KremlinRussia,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders had a comprehensive discussion on bilateral issues of mutual interest, especially in trade, investment, energy, defence and tourism, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet later.

The Modi-Putin meeting got over at midnight local time, he said.

During their meeting in Sochi in May, India and Russia elevated their strategic partnership to a “special privileged strategic partnership”.

Modi arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday to attend the two-day BRICS Summit. The theme of the summit is ‘BRICS in Africa’.

BRICS is a grouping of emerging nations formed in 2009 and comprises five countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Representing over 40 per cent of the world’s population, the block’s growth rates surpass those of the developed countries of the G7.

The BRICS is made up of countries which are featuring a greater degree of year over year growth than that of its Western counterpart, the G7. The BRICS countries of China and Russia are actively involved in multilateral international organizations and initiatives aimed at growing that development, and of seeking a greater degree of cooperation amongst their members. The West, on the other hand, can’t boast that kind of cooperation and development, as the degree of production from and between Western countries stagnates and even threatens trade wars between each other. With America as a major part of the G7, the present theme of America is about making America great, even at the expense of everyone else, where BRICS countries are looking for greater ways to cooperate and thrive together. It’s a major contrast, and it’s become more prevalent all the time.

Nikki Haley rails against Arab states over Palestinian aid

Meanwhile, Nikki Haley has a history of supporting Israel’s lethal actions against Palestinians on the Gaza Strip

32 mins ago

July 27, 2018

By

Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, has a long history of opposing Palestine at the UN, whether in the General Assembly or through the Security Council, and of supporting Israel’s lethal actions against Palestinians on the Gaza Strip, most notably during the recent massacres which took place during the Great March of Return, during which many dozens were killed and thousands more injured. But now she’s slamming Arab and Islamic states for not contributing enough aid for Palestinians, even as the US is this year cutting tens of millions of dollars from the UN’s Relief and Works Agency. Meanwhile, the UAE and Kuwait, two of America’s allies, are in the top five as regards contributions as a percentage of the country’s total financial ability, while the US comes in somewhere around 16th.

Reuters reports:

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.S. envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday slammed Arab and Islamic states for talking a lot about supporting the Palestinians but not giving more money to help, calling out countries like Egypt, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Haley listed how much those countries, along with Algeria, Tunisia, Pakistan, Oman, Iran and Turkey, had given – or not given – to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which helps Palestinian refugees. Washington, long the biggest donor, cut its aid to $60 million from a promised $365 million this year.

“No group of countries is more generous with their words than the Palestinians’ Arab neighbours, and other OIC member states,” Haley told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the Middle East, citing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

“But all of the words spoken here in New York do not feed, clothe, or educate a single Palestinian child. All they do is get the international community riled up,” she said.

Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour said Haley had insulted U.S. allies “in an arrogant way.”

Haley also called out China and Russia for talking “a big game about the Palestinian cause” but providing only $350,000 and $2 million respectively to UNRWA in 2017. China’s U.N. Ambassador Ma Zhaoxu told the council: “We have no intention of competing with any other countries.”

Haley said it was time for the “regional states in particular to step up.”

According to IRIN, a nonprofit that reports on humanitarian issues, the UAE and Kuwait were ranked in the top five most generous aid donors compared with national income globally in 2017, while the United States came in at 16.

“Sometimes the numbers and facts talk for themselves,” said Kuwait’s U.N. Ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi.

UAE U.N. Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh agreed with Haley that real action was needed to assist the Palestinian people.

“With our total donation of more than $125 million just last year, we believe that we are doing our part to address the immediate needs of the Palestinians,” she said.

U.S. President Donald Trump withheld UNRWA aid after questioning its value and saying the Palestinians needed to agree to renew peace talks with Israel, while the State Department said UNRWA needed to make unspecified reforms.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser, said late last month that Washington would announce its Middle East peace plan soon.

“It is now gone about a year since we discussed this here and we were informed about plans and we haven’t seen it yet, Sweden’s U.N. Ambassador Olof Skoog, president of the Security Council for July, told reporters. “I think there is a problem that there’s no credible plan on the table.”

This isn’t the only area where the US berates its allies over contributions to international organizations. Trump has been blasting Germany throughout his tenure over Germany’s contributions to NATO, which are supposed to be about 2% of its GDP. Recently, at a NATO summit, Trump continued to lambaste the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, over Germany’s contribution, and suggested even that the figure should even be increased to double, at about 4%. Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been touring the Middle East in a bid to gain support for an alleged peace deal, which involves Palestinians surrendering east Jerusalem to Israel, and taking up a spurious program of settlement. The US has also been supportive of Israel’s apartheid type rule in the region, as well as its encroachments into Palestinian and Syrian areas and the construction of illegal settlements.

Steve Bannon takes on George Soros and the radical left in Europe (Video)

Steven Bannon is taking on George Soros in his own Brussels back yard.
Alex Christoforou

5 hours ago

July 27, 2018

By

President Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon has announced plans to start a conservative-right foundation in Europe.

Bannon wants to create a new foundation, promoting the conservative values and ideology, that will rival the impact of radical left Open Society Foundations, set up by George Soros.

Bannon’s idea take on Soros in Europe with his very own  NGO to support Europe’s conservative-right parties has caused quite shock and fear among liberals left politicians.

Corrupt EU technocrats and autocrats are accusing the former Trump advisor of planning an “attack on democracy” and trying to undermine “European values.”

The reality behind all of this radical left outrage is the tacit admission that competition to Soros’ liberal left money train may leave many in Brussels without a job and without a globalist, sociopath patron.

Bannon’s new non-profit organization will be called ‘The Movement’ and is set to establish itself in Brussels. The foundation aims to bring together center, and center-right parties from across Europe, providing them with the support of think tanks, the organization of polls and valuable insights on data-targeting.

The Movement would challenge the influence of the George Soros’ liberal left Open Society Foundation. The NGO, established in 1984, has spent some $32 billion to support “liberal” causes.

Steven Bannon is taking on George Soros in his own Brussels back yard…will he succeed? Bannon sure has many EU officials scared at such a prospect occurring.

Via RT

The Movement is yet to be established, but the very idea of it has seemingly shaken the Eurocrats and pro-EU politicians, who rushed to fight Bannon in advance, labelling the envisioned NGO a “far-right” tool to shatter the union.

Member of the European Parliament from Germany and center-left politician Udo Bullmann branded Bannon’s idea “an attack on freedom and democracy in Europe,” vowing a “response’ to his initiative. Renata Alt from Germany’s Free Democrats Party, for her part, described the plan to establish The Movement as a “frontal attack on the EU and European values.”

Belgian liberal politician, leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and MEP Guy Verhofstadt called to “ban Bannon” from Europe altogether, to prevent him from preaching “hate.”

“Steve Bannon’s far-right vision & attempt to import Trump’s hateful politics to our continent will be rejected by decent Europeans. We know what the nightmare of nationalism did to our countries in the past,” Verhofstadt tweeted.

According to RT, the funding of The Movement raises questions for radical left politicians in Europe.

Greek journalist and Syriza MEP Stelious Kouloglou told RT, in an on-air interview, that it was unclear whose interests this “obscure movement” would actually represent. Kouloglou, however, failed to explain what exactly makes Bannon’s proposed NGO any different from Soros’ foundation, which has been operating in Europe for decades. The MEP also described the right-wing European parties as mere “demagogues.”

“It’s very easy to be a demagogue, to find scapegoats. Whether this scapegoat is Mr. Soros or the scapegoat is the refugees,” Kouloglou stated.

Rich European countries, he added, should man-up and take their “historical responsibility” instead of resorting to populism.

“If you see so many people coming from different places you have to ask why. And the people, they are coming from, for instance, the Middle East, the people are political refugees,” Kouloglou said. “We, the United States, Great Britain and other people, bombarded … destroyed their countries and now they are denying any historical and political responsibilities. This is the same cause for the poor people, not refugees, but immigrants, to come from Africa. Who devastated Africa for decades and centuries? The rich European countries, they have to take their historical responsibility for that.”

“Surrender Monkey”, EU Chief Juncker folds to Trump in tariff war (Video)

Juncker came to DC and became Trump’s little “surrender monkey.”
Alex Christoforou

14 hours ago

July 26, 2018

By

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced that they have reached an understanding on lowering barriers between the two sides.

During his visit to the White House, Juncker appeared to have made several concessions to POTUS Trump in an effort to avoid a trade war…such concession include buying more US soybeans and purchasing expensive, American LNG.

Trump was firm in his stance on trade with the EU, insisting on reciprocal trade relations between the two blocks.

“I came to make a deal, and we made a deal today,” Juncker said on Wednesday at the White House.

Juncker confirmed that the EU will build more terminals in order to import liquid natural gas (LNG) from the US. LNG has to be delivered by ship to specialized facilities, unlike the natural gas currently being delivered to Europe from Russia.

Trump stated that the EU will be buying “a lot more” soybeans from the United States, and that Brussels and Washington will work to eliminate tariffs, barriers and subsidies on “non-auto industrial goods.”

Via RT

US and EU have been in loggerheads over trade after US announced tariffs on steel and aluminum in March, provoking a response from Brussels after they were introduced later. Before the talks with Juncker, Trump has threatened to impose additional penalties on trading partners as he prepares for talks with European officials at the White House.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, he called tariffs “the greatest,” saying every US trade partner should either negotiate a “fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that.”

The US and the EU will also team up to address “unfair trade practices” at the World Trade Organization, Trump said, listing his long-standing complaints about China such as intellectual property theft and technology transfers. Trump has been bashing the World Trade Organization for months sparking concerns that his actions would undermine the global trade.

“We will not go against the spirit of this agreement unless either party terminates this negotiation,” the US president said, adding that the next step will be to withdraw US tariffs on aluminum and steel imposed in May, as well as EU retaliatory tariffs that followed.

The two leaders did not take questions from the press.

