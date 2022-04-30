In The Meantime, While Everyone’s Distracted by Ukraine… VOL 2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Funeral Director Begging “Do Not Take the Boosters” Dec 6th 2021Funeral Director John O’Looney Begging you “DO NOT TAKE BOOSTERS” John O’Looney – UK Funeral DirectorMK Family Funeral Services: https://www.mkffs.co.uk/ MORE INTERVIEWS WITH JOHN: Update from Funeral Director John O’Looney https://rumble.com/vqu56v-update-from-funeral-director-john-olooney.html Danny Tommo interviews Funeral Director John O’looney who blew the whistle on what he is seeing with vaccine deaths.

It was only this past December of 2021 that reports slowly but surely started trickling-out to the general public regarding the mysterious & ‘inexplicable’ sudden rise in health injuries and premature deaths over what they were pre-pandemic, not among the elderly but rather primarily amongst working-age people from 18 to 64. Suspicions started being voiced that these health injuries & fatalities were somehow connected to the mRNA ‘vaccination’ campaign. Although MSM quickly sprung into collective action in order to suppress further spread of this otherwise quite reasonable theory, there remained 2 key areas of incoming reports that MSM could not easily silence, try as it might: one being the Insurance Industry and the other the Mortuary Business. Neither one of them known for possessing a penchant towards conspiracy theories, I might add. This is because, due to the specific requirements of their respective lines of work, both business sectors must make it a point to track & report on the number of people who shuffle off their mortal coils every year. They also take note of the causes for said departure. The growing number of pay-outs to be made to the injured and their families started making Insurance CEO’s (and perhaps more importantly their accountants too!) perk-up and start looking into what was actually driving the increased mortality rates.

So what happens just 2 short months after these reports had started crescendoing and becoming increasingly difficult to cover-up by MSM? Why, Ukraine, of course!

Because when all else fails, they take you to war.

