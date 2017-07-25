One week after being diagnosed with brain cancer, John McCain will return to US Senate

US Senator John McCain will be returning to the Senate to vote on the controversial Obamacare repeal and replacement.

Last week The Duran reported that Senator McCain is battling an aggressive type of brain cancer.

McClatchy reports that in less than a week after announcing he has brain cancer, Sen. John McCain will return to the Senate as Republicans prepare to vote on Obamacare repeal and replacement.

The 80-year-old Arizona senator will be back on Capitol Hill Tuesday. “Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea,” McCain’s office said in a statement released Monday night. McCain’s absence put the future of the GOP effort to pass a new health care bill in jeopardy because the party cannot afford to lose votes. It needs 50 — Vice President Mike Pence would break a tie — to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with new health care legislation under Senate rules.

