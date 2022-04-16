Idiocracy: The Origins Story

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Let’s take a little walk down memory lane and see if we can’t pinpoint the precise moment in time when the USSA took a sharp turn right straight into the shitter where it is still to be found today, albeit many flushes later, shall we? Meet the man (once again) who suspended Rule of Law along with all of your Constitutional Rights and Civil Liberties by making you believe that the controlled demolition of 3 buildings was actually the work of 19 dudes armed with box cutters. Fool me once, shame on me ….fool me 34,567 times ..well then, I must be some kind of American’t idiot.
