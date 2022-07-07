Idiocracy, T̶h̶e̶ ̶M̶o̶v̶i̶e̶ …The Country

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

US lawmaker twerks in campaign video State Senator Tiara Mack of Rhode Island also sponsored a bill aimed at teaching children about sexual pleasure Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack, a Democrat, released a campaign video on Monday in which she performs an upside down ‘twerk’ and calls for votes. Mack called the conservative reaction to her stunt “unhinged.”

Meet United States Senator Tiara Mack as she deploys her typically low-key and somewhat subtle style of self-promotion in order to bedazzle her devoted constituency into voting for her …yet again… through the sheer irrefutable logic & eloquence of showing us her quivering buttocks, merrily held-up against a perfectly baby blue sky as some sort of glorious offering to the gods of democracy. Why, if you listen carefully, you can almost even hear the faint sound of a “USA! USA! USA!” chant valiantly echoing forth from within the deep recesses of her cavernous, yet quite honorable, buns every time these slap-up against one another, as befits someone holding such an illustrious, high-ranking position. If Tiara doesn’t represent everything good and noble that our brave forefathers fought and died for, well then mister I don’t know what does.

In the meantime, a word of warning to Russia: Gentlemen, you have seen the steel of our resolve, you have tasted the bitterness of our sanctions. Now you have seen the majesty of our gyrating buttocks! We will NEVER back down! Bend over, yes. But back down ..never!

Take that Putin!

