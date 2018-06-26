Identity Politics Hysteria: The perfect distraction for Deep State corruption (Video)

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou discuss how over-the-top identity politics is tearing apart the United States, while serving as a convenient distraction to the recent, stunning revelations of rampant corruption in the upper ranks of the FBI and DOJ.

In today’s “progressive” America people who disagree with the liberal resistance political ideology cannot go to a restaurant to eat. Further political disagreement and you are branded a “Nazi”.

The owners of The Red Hen were hailed as heroes of the resistance in an all too familiar example of liberal left hypocrisy. Many of these same people would put a gun to a Christian baker’s head to “bake that cake” for a gay wedding, are now cheering on the exile of Sanders from an eatery because of her political conservatism.

After a viral Facebook post by a Red Hen employee, Sanders confirmed that she and her family were treated in a very “fascist” manner by the fascist finger pointers.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Via Rogue Cartoonist Ben Garrison…

President Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Sanders, was asked to leave the “Red Hen” restaurant in Lexington, Virginia. The far left owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, said she told Sanders (and only Sanders) to go and then said her party of seven could stay. (How classy) Wilkinson then claimed she had to tell Sanders to leave because her restaurant had “certain standards of honesty, compassion and cooperation”. Sarah received none of those standards and was treated like a monster to be driven from the village with pitchforks and torches. Wilkinson also said some of her servers were “gay” and Sarah made them “uncomfortable”. A person with any common sense would say, well, just don’t have the gay servers wait Sanders table. But we have no common sense here, only Trump Derangement Syndrome.

