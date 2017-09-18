Hungary’s wall success! Illegal immigration cut by 99%

Hungary’s success in its wall implementation is sure to anger Brussels’ EU globalists, who are hard at work implementing Angela Merkel’s open door policy, which aims to erase nation-statism, culture, and religion (more specifically Christianity) throughout the European continent.

A handful of Eastern European nations are resisting the neo-liberal marxism set out by the European Union…and leading the charge against the EU orb is Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Unlike US President Trump, Orban has successfully slashed illegal immigration by over 99% after constructing border fences in response to the European migrant crisis caused by endless US-NATO failed invasions and regime change policies.

Speaking on the second anniversary of the government’s move to seal Hungary’s border with Serbia, Orbán’s Chief Security Advisor, György Bakondi, announced that the fences have caused illegal immigration to collapse from 391,000 in 2015, to 18,236 in 2016, to just 1,184 in 2017.

“The system of technical barriers is the key to the success of border security, and without it, it would be impossible to stop the mass arrival of immigrants.”

