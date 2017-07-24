Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban accuses George Soros of wanting to “Muslimize Europe”

During a speech in Romania, Viktor Orban accused George Soros and the European Union of wanting to “Muslimize Europe.”

Last week The Duran reported on Israel’s foreign ministry issuing a statement denouncing globalist George Soros, calling the regime change billionaire “a threat.”

Reuters reported on the statement…

Israel’s foreign ministry has issued a statement denouncing U.S. billionaire George Soros, a move that appeared designed to align Israel more closely with Hungary ahead of a visit to Budapest next week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Soros, a Hungarian-born Jew who has spent a large part of his fortune funding pro-democracy and human rights groups, has repeatedly been targeted by Hungary’s right-wing government, in particular over his support for more open immigration. In the latest case, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has backed a campaign in which Soros is singled out as an enemy of the state. “Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh” say billboards next to a picture of the 86-year-old investor, a campaign that Jewish groups and others say foments anti-Semitism.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been fighting a Soros sponsored incursion into his government for years, reaching a boiling point in April after Hungarian Parliament passed a law targeting the billionaire’s Central European University…which is one of Soros’ many “NGO like” covers to instigate regime change initiatives.

During a recent speech in Romania, the Hungarian PM accused Soros and the European Union, of wanting to “Muslimize Europe.”

The Associated Press reports…