Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban accuses George Soros of wanting to “Muslimize Europe”

Last week The Duran reported on Israel’s foreign ministry issuing a statement denouncing globalist George Soros, calling the regime change billionaire “a threat.”
Reuters reported on the statement…
Israel’s foreign ministry has issued a statement denouncing U.S. billionaire George Soros, a move that appeared designed to align Israel more closely with Hungary ahead of a visit to Budapest next week by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Soros, a Hungarian-born Jew who has spent a large part of his fortune funding pro-democracy and human rights groups, has repeatedly been targeted by Hungary’s right-wing government, in particular over his support for more open immigration.
In the latest case, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has backed a campaign in which Soros is singled out as an enemy of the state. “Let’s not allow Soros to have the last laugh” say billboards next to a picture of the 86-year-old investor, a campaign that Jewish groups and others say foments anti-Semitism.
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been fighting a Soros sponsored incursion into his government for years, reaching a boiling point in April after Hungarian Parliament passed a law targeting the billionaire’s Central European University…which is one of Soros’ many “NGO like” covers to instigate regime change initiatives.
During a recent speech in Romania, the Hungarian PM accused Soros and the European Union, of wanting to “Muslimize Europe.”
The Associated Press reports…
European Union leaders and Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros are seeking a “new, mixed, Muslimized Europe,” Hungary’s anti-migration prime minister said Saturday.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a visit to Romania that Hungary’s border fences, supported by other Central European countries, will block the EU-Soros effort to increase Muslim migration into Europe.
While Hungary opposed taking in migrants “who could change the country’s cultural identity,” Orban said under his leadership, Hungary would remain a place where “Western European Christians will always be able to find security.”
Orban, who will seek a fourth term in April 2018, said Hungary’s opposition parties were no match for his government.
“In the upcoming campaign, first of all we have to confront external powers,” Orban said at a cultural festival in Baile Tusnad, Romania. “We have to stand our ground against the Soros mafia network and the Brussels bureaucrats. And, during the next nine months, we will have to fight against the media they operate.”
Soros has become a key target of Orban and his government.
Recent legislation in Hungary seeks to close or expel the Budapest-based Central European University, founded by Soros in 1991. There are also new rules about non-governmental organizations funded at least partly from abroad – which critics say stigmatize the NGOs, many of which are backed by Soros’ Open Society Foundations.