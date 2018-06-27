Hungary Foreign Minister DEMOLISHES triggered BBC reporter calling for open borders in Europe (Video)

Open border problems are hitting a fever pitch in Europe, and this time populist governments are punching back at the neo-liberal media pressing for massive migration into the continent.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó completely crushed BBC journalist Emily Maitlis on Monday as he was calmly explaining why Hungary opposes a Soros backed open-border policy.

Foreign Minister Szijjártó told the BBC…

The current migration policy of the European Union can be very easily translated as an invitation in the minds of those people, who can easily make a decision to head towards Europe.”

Szijjártó was not finished with the stunned and triggered BBC reports. Check out the video below to see Szijjártó demolish the BBC open borders narrative, and then check out Polish MP Dominik Tarczyński of the Polish Law & Justice party CRUSH UK Channel 4’s Cathy Newman when asked if European politicians have a “moral, humanitarian duty” to help asylum seekers. Yes this is the same Cathy Newman who was recently embarrassed by Jordan Peterson in an interview that went viral in January of this year.

Zerohedge reports that when quizzed by Maitlis on Hungary’s “Stop Soros” legislation introduced in January the Foreign Minister said “There are organisations who help people to ask for asylum, even if they no legal basis for that… and they have to contend with the consequences.”

Triggered by Szijjártó’s answer, Maitlis tried to argue that anyone landing in Hungary has the right seek asylum and have their case heard, to which the Hungarian hit back: “From the south, we are surrounded by peaceful countries, so those people who are violating our borders all came from peaceful countries like Serbia and Croatia and there’s no point of reference in any international regulations why you should be allowed or helped or assisted to violate a border between two peaceful countries.” “What we don’t want is a massive illegal influx coming from the south to us, we want to keep Hungary a Hungarian country and we don’t think by definition that multiculturalism is good… If you think so, if people in this country think so, we respect that, but please don’t put pressure on us.”

