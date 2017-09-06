Huma Abedin break down over Weiner revealed: “This man is going to be the death of me!”

More revelations from Hillary Clinton’s much unanticipated tell-all, blame game book, ‘What Happened’.

Hillary claims that BFF Huma Abedin cried over the FBI investigation into her pervert, sexting husband Anthony Weiner, because it exposed Hillary’s emails to another round of public scrutiny…and public scrutiny is the one thing Hillary tried to bleach-bit away.

Fox News reports…

Hillary Clinton recalled aide Huma Abedin “bursting into tears” after learning Clinton’s emails were again under FBI scrutiny because of Anthony Weiner’s sexting scandal, according to a leaked excerpt from Clinton’s forthcoming book. “This man is going to be the death of me!” Abedin said at the time, Clinton wrote in the excerpt obtained by RadarOnline.com. Clinton reportedly added, “Anthony had already caused so much heartache. And now this.” Abedin, a longtime aide to Clinton, served as vice chairwoman of Clinton’s 2016 campaign. She was married at the time to Weiner, the former New York Democratic congressman, who was repeatedly caught sending explicit messages online to young women.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Anthony Weiner pleaded guilty in May for sexting a minor. Weiner agreed not to appeal and faces between 21 and 27 months in prison. Weiner must also must register as a sex offender.