‘How come people are not upset we [USA] have been bombing the f**k out of Muslims under Obama’ – Jimmy Dore

Donald Trump's immigrant executive order reveals America's selective outrage.

For Jimmy Dore, it was the Barack Obama Administration that laid the groundwork for the “Muslim Ban” by Donald Trump…which for the record was no “ban” but a temporary moratorium on migrants entering the United States. Steven Crowder debunks the “muslim ban” myth effectively here.

The main take away from this video is seen in the following twitter exchange between Jimmy Dore and Michael Moore.

Here is Michael Moore lecturing the world on “ethics and morality”…

Dore exposes Moore’s hypocrisy and liberal left stupidity…

