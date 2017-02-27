House Committee Intelligence Chairman admits “there’s no evidence of anything” between Trump and Russia

Reuters is reporting something that we at The Duran, and our readers, have known since the beginning of this “fake news” story conjured up by Hillary Clinton …their is no evidence of contact between the Trump team and Russia.

Via Reuters…

The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating possible ties between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government downplayed claims on Monday that the White House had tried to influence reporting on the matter and insisted there was no need for a special prosecutor.

Will the Democrat party or the Hillary Clinton team finally concede to the fact that absolutely zero evidence exists that Russia is connected to Trump. Not likely.

Without the Russia scapegoat, the liberal left will have to self-examine…and self examination is something leftists cannot stomach.

Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, asked the press in attendance during a conference…

“What are we going to appoint a special prosecutor to do, exactly?”

Commenting on Trump – Russia communication, Nunes noted, “it’s been looked into and there’s no evidence of anything there. Obviously, we would like to know if there is.”

And how about the Michael Flynn – Russian Ambassador phone call? Nunes said, ‘he did not hear anything worrisome about that call.’

Reuters reports…