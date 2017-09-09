in Latest, News, Video

Hollywood millionaire actress Jennifer Lawrence blames Trump voters for hurricanes

Trump voters are to blame for natural disasters because they do not believe in climate change.

Hollywood snowflake, millionaire, overpaid actress Jennifer Lawrence said in an interview with a British channel that the recent hurricanes hitting the United States are the fault of Donald Trump voters…her reasoning is that Trump voters do not believe in man-made climate change, ergo mother nature is punishing those voters (and all the USA) for putting Trump into office.

Jennifer Lawrence’s interview went from boring to bizarre when she ripped into POTUS Trump and his voters (transcript by NewBusters)…

“It’s scary,” she responded. “You know, it’s this new language that’s forming, I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know, that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting,” Lawrence stated.

“And you have voted very recently, as a country” the interviewer acknowledged.

“And we voted, and it was really startling,” Lawrence added. She then insinuated that the hurricanes were “Mother Nature’s rage and wrath” at America for Trump.

“You know you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard especially while promoting this movie, not to feel mother nature’s rage and wrath,” she stated.

Here is Jennifer Lawrence making a complete idiot of herself for all the world to see…

Paul Joseph Watson mocks Jennifer Lawrence’s stupidity…

Trump supporters mocked her and called for a boycott of her movies (via by The Gateway Pundit)

Donald Trumphurricane

