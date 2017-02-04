Hollywood snowflake, Sarah Silverman, is calling for a military coup in America to remove President Trump

Sarah Silverman wants liberal left snowflakes to join "The Resistance."

Liberal left comedian Sarah Silverman is calling for a military coup in the United States of America, to overthrow President Donald Trump.

I imagine that Silverman figures, ‘why not a coup in America’…

After all, Silverman’s idol, Barack Obama, and her hero, Hillary Clinton, overthrew the democratically elected government in Ukraine, tried to incite a coup in Russia, failed to overthrow Erdogan in Turkey, murdered Gaddafi in Libya, and has been trying for six plus years to remove Assad in Syria using Al Qaeda and ISIS “moderate rebels.”

It only makes sense that the peace loving, liberal left, hollywood elite would now (after finding inspiration in the violent riots in Berkeley), ramp up the rhetoric to bring some good old American regime change home to the USA…

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE.

Remember when Rosie O’Donnell tweeted that she would support martial law in order to delay, then, president-elect Trump’s inauguration…