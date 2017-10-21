Hollywood conservative actor James Woods DEMOLISHES “Rodeo Clown” Frederica Wilson

Article first appeared on RPT.

James Woods may never get another gig in sexual assault infested hollywood again, but who cares. Woods is doing some heavy lifting, blasting liberal left hypocrisy and lunacy, from the confines of hollywood’s small conservative community.

Frederica Wilson has been loving the attention following her attack on President Trump over a condolence call to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed in Niger on October 4.

Wilson bragged to reporters yesterday that she is now a “rock star” following criticism by White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly.

James Woods took to twitter following Wilson’s disgusting display of virtue signaling, to call Wilson out for the “Parasite Rodeo Clown” she is.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, far left Cowgirl Congresswoman Frederica Wilson trashed President Trump after he called Sgt. La David T. Johnson’s widow, Myeshia this week.

Trump called the grieving widow after her husband died in Niger serving the country. Frederica, who is always spotted in a glittery cowgirl hat, trashed the GOP president for his words to the widow. Frederica said Trump was cold and callous to the widow. President Trump tweeted a response to the controversial Democrat on Wednesday. And he has proof to back up his words! The situation continued to spiral out of control because on Thursday Rep. Frederica Wilson ripped General John Kelly for defending President Trump’s phone call to Gold Star widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson. Following Kelly’s remarks, Wilson responded by saying to reporters, “John Kelly’s trying to keep his job. He will say anything.”

Whenever clowns like Wilson start yapping all over the media landscape, the #Democrats are hiding something #WhatNow https://t.co/gBnYSaAkh4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 18, 2017

This is why the clown in the red cowboy hat and the rest of the #Democrats have been acting so nuts lately… https://t.co/3OnzwWG3g6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2017

The new face of theDemocratic Party. God’s gift to the Republicans… pic.twitter.com/ekgwl52azW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2017

A ton of this bag of crap isn’t worth one ounce of General John Kelly, not one single ounce… pic.twitter.com/ZThFgKmjCp — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 20, 2017