Hollywood A-list actor Shia LaBeouf goes violent on this Trump supporter [Video]

Shia LaBeouf is a bizarre dude.

Remember when LaBeouf wore a paper bag on his head to the premiere of Nymphomaniac at the Berlin Film Festival.

Expecting LaBeouf to sit out of the liberal left Trump meltdown may have been wishful thinking.

Sure enough, video has surfaced showing the Transformers star having a complete meltdown after a Trump supporter shows up to his 4-year protest livestream.

Shia LaBeouf launched his 4-year anti-Trump art project…

‘The mantra ‘he will not divide us’ acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community’ With a camera mounted on the wall of the museum, members of the public are invited to stand and repeat the words, “he will not divide us”, as many times as they choose, for as long as they wish. The livestream will continue 24 hours a day, seven days a week; continuously for four years, or however Trump’s presidency lasts.