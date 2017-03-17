Refugees are the ultimate weapon. Guess who holds all the cards in the EU – Turkey dispute?

Take a guess which country has all the leverage...

Turkey vs European Union…

Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News reports that Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu threatened to “blow the mind” of Europe by sending 15,000 refugees a month to EU territory.

The dispute between the EU bloc and Erdogan’s Turkey the bloc is intensifying.

Turkey is weaponizing refugees, and it’s a weapons that can bring down Angela Merkel and all of the EU if unleashed.

Via Zerohedge…

–the European Union refuses to acknowledge the leverage Turkey has, and said it expects Turkey to continue implementing the deal, which drastically cut the numbers making the dangerous passage across the Aegean Sea. A key pillar of the deal were pledges by Turkey to boost border security and break people-smuggling networks, moves that analysts say slowed the migrant flow to a trickle. Erdogan in November last year already threatened Europe with opening the frontiers of Turkey, which borders EU members Greece and Bulgaria. Recall that the mass influx of migrants to Europe in 2015 was seen as boosting the support of the far-right on the continent. As a result of the over 1 million refugees who flooded Germany that year, Angela Merkel’s approval rating tumbled at the end of 2015 to the lowest in years, as migrants flooded Germany…

Who do you think will cave in first…