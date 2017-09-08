Hillary Clinton’s new book says that Obama assured her she would be President

More excerpts from “Crooked” Hillary Clinton’s new book, ‘What Happened’ are making the rounds on the interwebs.

The latest insider election secret that HRC is revealing details how then US President Barack Obama assured Hillary she had won the US Presidency the night before Trump trounced her in the electoral college…take out the millions of votes Hillary won in California and the popular vote would have also tipped in Trump’s favor.

24 hours before telling her that she had to concede to a victorious Trump, Hillary wrote that Obama whispered to her…

“You’ve got this. I’m so proud of you.”

The kicker is that Hillary’s husband, former President Bill Clinton told his her:

“You might lose.”

Not clouded by ideology and all those “feelings”, Bill Clinton saw the writing on the wall…his wife as a terrible, if the not the worst, politician of all time.

After her defeat to Trump, HRC wrote…

“I was numb. It was all so shocking.”

The Daily Mail UK reports…