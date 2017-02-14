Hillary Clinton trolls Trump administration and General Mike Flynn with a Pizzagate tweet

Hillary Clinton is back, and trolling on twitter.

The loser presidential candidate decided to surface from her lair to troll the Trump administration with a ‘retweet with comment’ of a tweet, by her former spokesman Philippe Reines.

The tweet from HRC taunts Retired General Mike Flynn over his resignation Monday night as President Trump’s National Security Advisor.

The bizarre part of Hillary’s trolling is that she references a tweet that refers to Comet Pizza, the restaurant at the center of the infamous Pizzagate story.

Philippe’s got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news… https://t.co/a02sXiaHfp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 14, 2017

Philippe’s got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news…

Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around. And given your pizza obsession…https://t.co/rmyO7wyJKX xo Philippe — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) February 14, 2017

Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around. And given your pizza obsession… https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/ … xo Philippe

The Gateway Pundit reports…