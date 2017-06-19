Hillary Clinton surfaces in new video message comparing herself to Wonder Woman

HRC has resurfaced once again.

Hillary Clinton continued down her destructive path of delusion by comparing her past achievements, such as…

losing an election to Donald Trump,

creating a massive pay to play slush fund,

bleachbit’ing 30,000 government emails,

destroying entire nations like Syria and Libya,

and convincing half of America that Russia hacked the US elections

…to the super heroine Wonder Woman.

Clinton recorded a video aired at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Beverley Hills, California where the losing presidential candidate compared herself to the fictional comic book character.

Hillary admitted she had not watched the “Wonder Woman” movie, but nonetheless delivered the bizarre rant to the audience…

“Now I haven’t seen ‘Wonder Woman’ yet, but I’m going to, in part because it’s directed by the fabulous Patty Jenkins. Something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley.”

“Massive international disaster” is Donald Trump, and Hillary is the “powerful woman” fighting this evil.

Now if only Hillary would disappear to some hidden island inhabited by Amazons, maybe the United States could finally get on the path to healing and reconciliation.