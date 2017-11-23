Hillary Clinton PR firms BUSTED paying off journalists to push Trump-Russia fake news

The Gateway Pundit reported that on Tuesday, a federal court unsealed Fusion GPS’s bank records, showing that the PR smear machine paid off journalists to push the fake news “Trump Dossier”, that was the impetus for the entire Mueller special counsel.

Hillary Clinton paid Fusion GPS upwards of $12 million to put together the fictitious “dossier” that her Clinton mafia media machine would later use to drive a Trump-Russia collusion narrative.

Judge Richard Leon, a Bush-appointee, unsealed the records, showing 112 transactions involving Fusion GPS.

Chuck Ross from the Daily Caller reports…

“Perkins Coie, the law firm that represented the Clinton campaign and DNC, paid Fusion a total of $1,024,408 between May 24, 2016 and Dec. 28, 2016, the records show,” “The largest payment was made just before the election. Perkins Coie made a $365,275 payment to Fusion GPS on Oct. 28, 2016, according to the records.”

Daily Caller reports…

The unsealed documents also reveal details of the House committee’s requests for records related to Fusion’s payments to journalists. The document shows that the committee sought records related to “five Fusion payments to research and Russia expert [name redacted], and production of three additional payments.” ***** The unsealed filings show that Fusion argued against releasing records related to payments to journalists.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

The records raise new questions as to who is the mysterious ‘Russia expert,’ that Fusion GPS made various payments to. At the very least, the involvement of the expert, with the firm demonstrates more cooperation between the Clinton-linked group and Russia. The bank records show that Fusion GPS paid journalists for work amid the Trump-Russia ‘collusion,’ hysteria. The firm claims the journalists were paid to do work that was separate from the now discredited ‘Trump dossier.’

The journalists have not yet been identified.

