Hillary Clinton looks stupid during speech, forgetting Bill Clinton was impeached (Video)

Hillary Clinton decided to forgo focusing on the graduating students and their future, instead opting to slam president Donald Trump during Wellesley College graduation commencement speech.

Hillary Clinton may want to re-enroll in her alma mater Wellesley College, given the fact that Clinton seems to have forgotten that Nixon was never actually impeached for obstruction of justice, and in fact the last US President to be impeached was former US President Bill Clinton, though he was not removed from office by the then US Senate.