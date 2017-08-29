Hillary Clinton goes on 15 city tour. Seats selling for $1,200

For those of you who simply can not get enough Hillary Clinton, the biggest loser in politics, the woman behind the Clinton Foundation Slush fund, and the Secretary of State who destroyed Libya and plundered Haiti, will go on a 15 city tour promoting her new book, “What Happened.”

“What Happened” hits bookstores on September 12.

“Hillary Clinton Live” begins on September 18 in Washington DC.

September 18, 2017 – Washington, D.C. – Warner Theatre

September 28, 2017 – Toronto, Canada – Enercare Centre

October 3, 2017 – Broward, Florida – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

October 9, 2017 – David, California – Jackson Hall

October 23, 2017 – Montreal, Canada – Palais des congrès de Montréal

October 24, 2017 – Ann Arbor, Michigan – Hill Auditorium

October 30, 2017 – Chicago, Illinois – Auditorium Theatre

November 1, 2017 – New York, New York – The Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center

November 9, 2017 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Riverside Theater

November 13, 2017 – Atlanta, Georgia – Fox Theatre

November 28, 2017 – Boston, Massachusetts – Boston Opera House

November 30, 2017 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Kimmel Center Academy of Music

December 11, 2017 – Seattle, Washington – Paramount Theatre

December 12, 2017 – Portland, Oregon – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 13, 2017 – Vancouver, Canada – Vancouver Convention Center

HRC will finally visit a the states she lost to President Trump, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida. Hillary promises to be open and forthcoming, letting her guard down during the tour, and telling the audience a ‘personal, raw, detailed and surprisingly funny story’.

Tickets will be selling for up to $1,200. Cheaper seats are available as well.

The website promoting the tour, HillaryClintonBookTour.com, features this quote from “Crooked” Hillary…

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down.”

Via The Daily Mail…

Sticking to blue areas within those states, she’ll head to Ann Arbor, Michigan on October 24, Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 9 – exactly one year to the day that she gave her concession speech – and then head on to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 30. Clinton is hitting up a trio of Canadian cities too, making appearances in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Top-tier ticket packages in those cities cost $3,000 Canadian dollars for two seats, or, in American dollars, about $1,200 a pop. There are cheaper seats in the states with tickets costing between $50 and $350 to see Clinton in Broward, Florida – another state that she lost to now-President Trump. Clinton will also visit UC Davis, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Seattle and Portland.

Sounds well worth $1,200, to listen to “Crooked Hillary” whine about her pathetic lose to President Trump, blaming it all on Russia, Comey and misogyny.