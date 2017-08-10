Hillary Clinton wanders the streets of New York, and no one even notices the loser presidential candidate (Video)

It appears that while Hillary Clinton continues to seek the spotlight with book deals and talk show interviews (whining about her pathetic election loss and blaming Russia for all her woes), everyday New Yorkers are not even glancing over at Hillary, as she wanders around the streets of New York.
No autographs, no selfies, no one notices or cares about “crooked” Hillary.
According to The Gateway Pundit, the former presidential candidate went from nearly being the leader of the free world, to a mere unrecognizable mortal. Clinton was completely ignored by New Yorkers during last weekend’s shopping trip.
Hillary Clinton strolls through New York City — and no one notices her. pic.twitter.com/epjeizk9p3
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 9, 2017
The Daily Mail UK reports…
It was a girls’ day out for Hillary Clinton as she and two friends shopped along New York’s Madison Avenue on Saturday.
The former first lady was dressed in a navy blue ensemble, along with black flats, as she laughed and walked on the city streets with her gal pals.
Flanked by three walking Secret Service agents and two Secret Service vehicles behind, Hillary was greeted by members of the public who seemingly showed support, taking selfies and giving hugs.
The former Secretary of State stopped into Kate Spade, Asprey and a stationary store before getting into her car and driving off.
The Clintons all went their separate ways for the weekend. While Hillary was on her trip to New York City, Chelsea promoted her book in the Hamptons, and Bill visited Colorado.
On Friday, Hillary was spotted heading into the Bergdorf Goodman before arriving at the Chatwal Hotel in New York.
She stepped out in a cobalt blue pant suit and was all smiles as she entered the hotel flanked by three secret service vehicles.