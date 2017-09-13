Hillary Clinton claims Bernie Sanders and “his followers” personally attacked her

Hillary Clinton latest target of blame for her election loss is now progressive candidate Bernie Sanders.

Last week Hillary’s top aide, Adam Parkhomenko, pushed a Sanders-Russia conspiracy, with a tweet trying to connect Sanders to “Russia collusion.”

PS…you seem to ignore the Russia support online for Bernie during the primaries. The guy is hiding something. Not sure I want to know what

Clinton further blasts Sanders in an interview with the “Pod Save America” that was posted on Tuesday.

“I had such a different experience in ’08.” “Once it was over, it was over. And I quickly endorsed President Obama. I worked really hard to get him elected. I was still arguing with my supporters at the Denver convention, telling people, ‘Don’t be ridiculous. You’ve got to vote for Senator Obama, at the time.’ And I was thrilled when he got elected.” “I didn’t get anything like that respect from Sanders and his supporters.” “And it hurt. You know, to have basically captured the nomination, ending up with more than 4 million votes than he had. And he dragged it out.”

Clinton told NPR’s “Morning Edition”…

“I won, really, by March and April, but he just kept going.” “And he and his followers’ attacks on me kept getting more and more personal, despite him asking me not to attack him personally. And, you know, I really regret that. But now he’s got a chance to prove he’s something other than a spoiler. And that is, to help Democrats. And I don’t know if he will or not, but I’m hoping he will.”

Yahoo News reports…