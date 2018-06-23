Hillary Clinton calls Putin leader of “white-supremacist and xenophobic movement” (Video)

Unable to shake her pathetic election defeat to Donald Trump, and having blamed everyone and everything under the sun for her failure to win the 2016 US election, Hillary has come full circle… starting from the top of her “What Happened” list, to return to blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the woes of the world, that would most certainly would not be happening if only she had been sitting in the Oval office.

Speaking to former Irish President Mary Robinson at Trinity College in Dublin, where Clinton was conferred with an honorary doctorate, the former first lady and US Secretary of State said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has positioned himself as the leader of a xenophobic movement that wants to weaken the United States’ traditional alliances and undermine democracy.

According to Reuters, the former secretary of state described Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election she lost to Donald Trump as “a clear and present danger to western democracy”.

Clinton said in a lecture at Trinity College Dublin, where she received an honorary doctorate…

“Vladimir Putin has positioned himself as the leader of an authoritarian, white-supremacist and xenophobic movement that wants to break up the EU, weaken America’s traditional alliances and undermine democracy.” “We can see this authoritarian movement rippling out from the Kremlin, reaching across Europe and beyond. It’s emboldening right-wing nationalists, separatists, racists and even neo-nazis. We are living through an era when fundamental rights, civic virtue, even facts and reason are under assault like never before.”

