Here is the letter by tech moguls from Google, Facebook, & Apple complaining about migrant executive order

Joining in on the President Trump’s immigration executive order hissy fit are the billionaire elite from various Silicon Valley tech companies.

Alphabet (parent of Google), Apple, Facebook, Uber, Stripe, CPG and various other companies have penned a letter opposing U.S. President Trump’s travel ban…a ban which Barack Obama drafted but did not fully enforce.

Of course, Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber, and Stripe were completely silent (no open letters) when Obama was destroying Libya, bombing Yemen, droning Afghanistan and Pakistan, bombing Somalia, arming Al Qaeda and ISIS in Syria, and overthrowing a democratically elected government in Ukraine in favor of neo-nazi parties.

Zerohedge reports…

The letter stresses that the executive order’s blanket “suspension” – it avoids the word “ban” – is “not the right approach” to strengthening national security. The letter also argues in favor of supporting the DACA program. The goal is to publish the open letter this week, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Changes are still being made to the document, and it’s possible it may not be released. “We share your goal of ensuring that our immigration system meets today’s security needs and keeps our country safe,” said a draft of the letter. “We are concerned, however, that your recent Executive Order will affect many visa holders who work hard here in the United States and contribute to our country’s success.” The draft, noted by Bloomberg, also states that “our nation’s compassion is part of what makes it exceptional,” and continues by offering to help the administration come up with ways to set up thorough screening while avoiding a complete suspension to U.S. refugee programs. The companies also offer aid in resolving the status of the 750,000 so-called “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and governed by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program, created by former President Barack Obama in 2012, has allowed more than 700,000 people to obtain renewable two-year work permits. The companies note that they hire “both thousands of Americans and some of the most talented people from abroad, who work together to help our companies succeed and expand our overall employment.” The letter ends by asking President Trump to use the companies as “a resource to help achieve immigration policies that both support the work of American businesses and reflect American values.”

Here is full draft of the letter via ReCode…