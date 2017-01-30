Here is the devastating truth about Trump’s “muslim ban” that no liberal left snowflake will ever admit to

As the main stream media continues to flat out lie about President Trump’s implementation of immigration vetting, that was a policy started by former President Obama, Paul Joseph Watson lays out the hard reality around the ban and the protests.

Watson’s video debunks everything the liberal left is crying about regarding the “muslim ban”, which is after all not a “muslim ban”, but an extra vetting process on immigrants from seven countries that the Obama administration decided to impose restrictions upon, a long time ago.

Watch and then share the truth, so the protestors understand their hypocrisy and foolishness…