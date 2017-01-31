Here are photos of Saudi Arabia’s air-conditioned tent city, that can house 3 million refugees, now sitting empty.

Where is the liberal left outrage?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia refuses to take any Syrian refugees, even though the KSA is much closer to the war stricken area than Europe or the United States.

Moving refugees to Saudi Arabia would be far less dangerous than risking death in overcrowded boats on the Mediterranean towards the shores of Italy or Greece.

Not only is proximity beneficial for refugees fleeing war in Syria, Yemen and elsewhere (wars that Saudi Arabia is openly fighting and funding), but the KSA already has amazing infrastructure in place to humanely house 100,000 refugees.

Saudi Arabia has a modern housing complex of 100,000 air-conditioned tents sitting empty, with a total capacity to hold 3 million people.

Why are American protestors not gathered outside the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington DC?

Take a look at the massive, ultra modern tent city below (which in a millennial world of Uber/AirBnB resource maximization), sits woefully empty.

If Hollywood stars, outraged by Trump’s executive order, would also house refugees in their many mega mansions…then the refugee problem is solved.

