Harvey Weinstein fired from the hollywood company he founded

Article first appeared on Red Pill Times…

Hollywood once gushed over Harvey Weinstein. Now they are turning away from the liberal left sexual predator.

The Wrap is reporting that Harvey Weinstein has been fired effective immediately…

The statement said: “In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company – Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.” Internally Weinstein continued to fight for his survival, insiders have told TheWrap.

According to Variety, The Weinstein Company’s board of directors has voted to remove Weinstein from the studio, leaving control of the company in the hands of Weinstein’s brother, Bob Weinstein, and chief operating officer David Glasser, it was announced in a statement from the company Sunday.

Zerohedge reports…