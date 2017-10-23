Harvey Weinstein attacked limo driver after two East European escorts failed to show up”

Article first appeared on RPT.

Now that the once powerful liberal left director (who was BFFs with Hillary and Bill Clinton and had every hollywood actor and actress kissing at his feet), has been fully taken down by an explosive New York Times article, the pile on exposing the sick things this “wonderful man” (as Michelle Obama once called him) did are surfacing from the pits of the hollywood swamp.

Weinstein’s limo driver Mickael Chemloul, 56, is opening about how the sex-crazed Weinstein was known as “le porc” (“the pig”) by locals in the South of France.

According to Chemloul, Weinstein had sex with a woman in the back of his car as she begged him: “Don’t hurt me.”

Weinstein then took the woman into a hotel and had intercourse with her while his pregnant wife slept in a nearby room!

Speaking at his Cannes apartment, Chemloul told The Sun how the 65 year old Weinstein:

REGULARLY picked up girls when he was at film and TV festivals in France;

WAS minutes from death after his gastric band failed at model Naomi Campbell’s birthday party;

TREMBLED with excitement whenever he saw a pretty woman;

ATTACKED Mickael while he was driving after two East European escorts failed to show up.

The Sun reports…

Mickael, Weinstein’s regular driver in the south of France from 2008 to 2013, said: “Weinstein was a terrible man to work for. Everyone knew him as le porc because of his size and because he sweated so much. When he came to Cannes we all knew what to expect.” He recalled how the mogul once picked up a woman at a billionaire’s yacht party — while pregnant wife Georgina Chapman stayed behind at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. He said: “She was a good-looking girl, around 25 to 30, who had clearly had a few drinks. This was a fairly familiar sight for me, but even I was shocked when I heard her say, ‘Don’t hurt me’ in the car. “I turned and saw her with her head in his lap and him pulling her hair. I knew Georgina decided to stay in her room and miss the party because she was feeling tired. “When we arrived, Harvey got out with the girl and headed for another room. He was with her until 5am and left her there to go back to Georgina. “The worst of it was that Georgina phoned me at 4.30 while I was trying to catch some sleep in the car and asked me where Harvey was. “I was in an awkward spot. All I could think of was he had gone for a meeting with some business friends. I felt forced to lie. “I remember a night porter saying to me, ‘What is he doing coming in with a hooker when his wife is asleep upstairs?’ “When Harvey finally turned up he looked in a right state, sweating like a pig with his shirt out. ‘What did you tell my wife?’ he blurted. To be honest, he sickened me.”

Weinstein’s sexual antics get even more bizarre as his Mickael notes Weinstein fueled his libido with sugar before heading to orgies.

“He would have Viagra, chewing gum, Coca-Cola and loads of M&M’s sweet packs in the car. It gave him the energy to carry on the way he did. “It was so stressful working for him – I was taking him to parties and I know he was going to orgies as well but I had to keep quiet. “Harvey gets so excited in the presence of women that he trembles, he shakes, it’s as if he is having an orgasm. “One day he was leaving a beach lunch on the Croisette in Cannes and he saw two attractive girls on the pavement go in. They looked like models or actresses. “Harvey turned to me and said, ‘Tell them who I am and that I am a film producer’. It is hard to believe but he was shaking. As he followed them in, he was gently groping them. A day without sex for Harvey is like a summer day without sun. The glove box always contained contraceptives for when he had a pressing need, along with Viagra and all the medicinal pills and tablets he had for his health. “I have seen him attend three dinners in one night and still go later to the villas well known for their orgies with police outside to protect the guests.”

The Sun notes that Mickael remembered how Weinstein “The Pig” was minutes from death at Naomi Campbell’s birthday party at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. He said: “People ran out to say Harvey was flat out on the floor and could hardly breathe.

“Luckily for Harvey someone found a surgeon who lived nearby on the Cap D’Antibes. “It appeared he had eaten so much from the buffet that it was too much for the sort of gastric band he had fitted. “The surgeon did a manipulation that allowed Harvey’s food to go down, so he could breathe more easily. He told me Harvey would have died within 30 minutes if he had not intervened. The amazing thing was that when he opened his eyes and saw me, he said, ‘F*** you, go home.’ Then he went back to the buffet and started eating again.’’

According to The Sun, Mickael finally quite driving for Harvey after he allegedly attacked him in 2013 when the limo driver failed to track down two East European hookers.