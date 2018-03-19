in Latest, News, Video

Harvard Law Professor says Tillerson was Putin puppet, then one week later says Tillerson was tough on Putin (Video)

Harvard Professor McCarthy Smear On Rex Tillerson FAILS

Harvard Professor, Laurence Tribe, tweets Russia Hysteria nonsense under no basis of evidence.

For a Harvard Law professor, Laurence Tribe is beyond stupid…or he is just doing the Deep State’s bidding by fueling Russia hysteria, and getting lots of good stuff in return.

Watch Jimmy Dore completely destroy Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe…

