Harvard Law Professor says Tillerson was Putin puppet, then one week later says Tillerson was tough on Putin (Video)

Harvard Professor, Laurence Tribe, tweets Russia Hysteria nonsense under no basis of evidence.

For a Harvard Law professor, Laurence Tribe is beyond stupid…or he is just doing the Deep State’s bidding by fueling Russia hysteria, and getting lots of good stuff in return.

Not at all. It looks like Russia picked Tillerson to be a Putin puppet, then pushed Trump to fire Tillerson when he proved to be an unreliable puppet. No mystery there. https://t.co/nqYGlZvZ5g — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 14, 2018

Tribe's tweet from *ten days ago* – insinuating Tillerson is purposely weakening America at Putin's behest – was re-tweeted 10,000 times. Then Trump fires Tillerson & the same people instantly decide that Putin ordered this because Tillerson was too disobedient & harsh on Russia pic.twitter.com/W0Ei2Apatf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2018

Can you believe how people in other countries – the bad countries – are propagandized by their media and are fed crazy conspiracy theories? It's so upsetting how this happens in other countries. https://t.co/FrLKdrEEWU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2018

Also: just a reminder that last month, Tribe – routinely presented as an expert on Trump/Russia on MSNBC & in NYT – strongly insinuated that Putin purposely ordered a Russian civilian jet to crash in order to murder a witness who wasn't even on the plane https://t.co/JxdbwZlpWP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2018

This person teaches at Harvard Law. He genuinely believes Trump chose Tillerson to be Secretary of State because Putin ordered it, because Tillerson is a Kremlin asset, but now believes Trump fired him because Putin ordered this. This is a psychological, not a political, issue. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2018

Tribe didn't just spend the year accusing Tillerson of purposely weakening US because he's a Putin puppet. He said this as recently as *one week ago.* Then Trump fires him & it instantly becomes: Putin "pushed Trump to fire Tillerson when he proved to be an unreliable puppet." pic.twitter.com/J5089IXKB1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2018

An actual, not figurative, LOL. The hallmark of a deranged conspiracy theorist is that all evidence, including evidence that negates the theory, is instantly converted into further proof of it. See the next tweet for the most remarkable demonstration of this. https://t.co/o32B57MdWU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2018

