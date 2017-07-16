Hannity presses for US Congress investigation into Ukraine and its election meddling (Video)

Sean Hannity continues to expose Alexandra Chalupa, and Ukraine's collusion with the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign.

Fox News’s Sean Hannity continues to push for action against Ukraine and the Hillary Clinton campaign for colluding with Ukraine.

Hannity spend his monologue diving deeper into Ukraine’s admitted interference in the US election, and its conduit for that collusion, Alexandra Chalupa.

“Hillary Clinton used her government office to confer a benefit to a foreign government in exchange for money.”

Hannity focus on “real news” US election meddling by building on Politico’s reporting on the DNC-Clinton-Chalupa campaign to dig up dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump (See: How Ukraine worked with the Hillary Clinton campaign).

The Duran noted that Obama and Victoria Nuland overthrow the democratically elected Ukraine government in 2014 with the help of neo-nazi collaborators, to then have the very same neo-nazi Ukraine government come back stateside in 2016 to help HRC derail Trump’s election surge.

As the liberal left screams about fake news Trump Jr. meeting with Russian lawyers, Hannity is using his platform to bring attention to real news election collusion is between Ukraine and Hillary Clinton.