Hannity is preparing legal action against Obama and his “unmasking” enterprise

According to The Gateway Pundit, Fox News host Sean Hannity says he is prepared to sue the Obama administration if it is revealed he was subject to illegal NSA ‘unmasking.’

Sean Hannity reportedly had dinner with president Donald Trump at the White House back on July 26th.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Anthony Scaramucci and former FOX News co-president Bill Shine joined Sean at the president’s dinner. Monday morning Sean Hannity posted an ominous warning.

Something is going down…

Tick tock, tick tock…… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 7, 2017

Hannity followed up on his “tick tock” tweet, announcing that he has hired four of the countries best attorneys.

I hired 4 of the countries best attorneys. THE CONSTITUTION MATTERS!! https://t.co/AhK29bOfTm — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 8, 2017

Stay tuned. Need more Intel. https://t.co/b6FQJdi3IJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 8, 2017

