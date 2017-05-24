Hannity announces on air that he will stop covering Seth Rich murder case – for now (Video)

During his opening monologue Sean Hannity announced on his Fox News show that he will no longer discuss the July, 2016 murder of DNC Data Analyst (Voter Expansion Data Director) Seth Rich.

Hannity’s unexpected and bizarre walking back from his previous coverage of the Seth Rich murder has raised more questions then answers. Hannity stressed during his monologue that is decision to stop covering the Seth Rich story is not permanent and may be taken up again by the Fox News host in a future time.

Hannity said that he had reached out personally to the Rich family to offer his condolences.

“I totally completely understand how upset… how hard this is on this family, especially over the recent coverage of Seth’s death.” “Out of respect for the family’s wishes, I am not discussing this matter at this time.”

Of even more interest is how Hannity announced his pause in the Seth Rich story while connecting the murder to the ongoing Russia-Trump collusion fake news.

Finally Hannity noted that liberal left hit squad Media Matters, is attacking his advertising base, in what can be interpreted as a threat directed towards Hannity to stop covering the Seth Rich story.

