Hannity announces on air that he will stop covering Seth Rich murder case – for now (Video)

During his opening monologue Sean Hannity announced on his Fox News show that he will no longer discuss the July, 2016 murder of DNC Data Analyst (Voter Expansion Data Director) Seth Rich.
Hannity’s unexpected and bizarre walking back from his previous coverage of the Seth Rich murder has raised more questions then answers. Hannity stressed during his monologue that is decision to stop covering the Seth Rich story is not permanent and may be taken up again by the Fox News host in a future time.
Hannity said that he had reached out personally to the Rich family to offer his condolences.
“I totally completely understand how upset… how hard this is on this family, especially over the recent coverage of Seth’s death.”
“Out of respect for the family’s wishes, I am not discussing this matter at this time.”
Of even more interest is how Hannity announced his pause in the Seth Rich story while connecting the murder to the ongoing Russia-Trump collusion fake news.
Finally Hannity noted that liberal left hit squad Media Matters, is attacking his advertising base, in what can be interpreted as a threat directed towards Hannity to stop covering the Seth Rich story.
The Wrap reports…
Hannity’s announcement came after he received considerable criticism for promoting a conspiracy theory alleging that Rich provided internal DNC emails to Wikileaks, and that Rich may have been killed for doing so. Rich was shot to death last July in Washington, D.C., in what police have investigated as a robbery gone wrong.
The Rich family blasted media promoting the theory, saying to Business Insider on May 16 “it’s sad but unsurprising that a group of media outlets who have repeatedly lied to the American people would try and manipulate the legacy of a murder victim in order to forward their own political agenda… I think there is a special place in hell for people like that.”
In response, Fox News retracted its earlier reporting on the story. “On May 16, a story was posted on the Fox News website on the investigation into the 2016 murder of DNC Staffer Seth Rich. The article was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny we require for all our reporting,” the network said in a statement released on Tuesday. “Upon appropriate review, the article was found not to meet those standards and has since been removed. We will continue to investigate this story and will provide updates as warranted.”
For a minute there, Hannity’s cryptic social media behavior led many to wonder if he was leaving the cable news network, but instead Hannity reaffirmed that he will stick with Fox as long as it wants him. His leaving would have been a big problem for Fox News Channel, which is not without problems these days.