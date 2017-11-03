Hannity and the CIA team up to ramp up war drums with Iran (Video)

Now that regime change in Syria, at the hands os US/Saudi sponsored ISIS proxies has failed, an intelligence insider is warning the public about the sudden CIA mass release of Osama Bin Laden files from devices found in the Abbottabad, Pakistan compound’

According to intelligence sources, that selective Bin Laden document dump has a specific political agenda with content that has been carefully and selectively published by the CIA in order to manipulate Americans into believing that Iran and Al Qaeda are working together.

Zerohedge notes that the insider testimony comes as Iran hawks argue they’ve found “proof” of an Iran and al-Qaeda connection, and as no information has yet to surface from the files regarding how bin Laden came to be living for years in the neighborhood of Pakistan’s most visible military academy and within clear sight of the Pakistani government and allied US intelligence services.

Coincidently Fox New’s Sean Hannity has also decided to bring Iran’s “bad actor” moniker front and center by having a clownish, and staged, segment with Dr. Sebastian Gorka and Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi.

Instead of focusing on the recent NYC terror attack, Hannity used the TV block to push the CIA position that Shite Iran is now somehow in league with radical Sunni (and Saudi funded) Al Qaeda.

Fox News is pushing the CIA manufactured ‘Iran connection to Al Qaeda’ aggressively, perhaps foreshadowing what will soon be America’s latest regime change target, spun with a web of CIA lies.

Regime Change Playbook 2003:

Saddam supports Al Qaeda. 2014-16:

Assad supports ISIS. 2017-:

Iran supports Al Qaeda. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) November 2, 2017

Yesterday the CIA published to its public archives website 18,000 document files, about 79,000 audio and image files and over 10,000 video files taken from devices found in the deceased al-Qaeda leader’s compound six and a half years ago. Among the most significant items provided is what the CIA says is bin Laden’s personal hand-written journal. This is the fourth major release of bin Laden documents since the first trove of materials was published in May 2015. Though currently the media has seized on some of the more sensational oddities of the files – for example, retro video games, Pixar children’s movies, viral YouTube clips like ‘Charlie bit my finger’, RT News programming, Bin Laden’s son Hamza’s wedding, videos of the compounds barnyard animals, CNN documentaries, conspiracy movies, and other random things – foreign policy establishment hawks are seizing upon something quite different: they say the trove reveals al-Qaeda links with Iran. And this bin Laden-Iran conspiracy theory is now curiously driving much of the media coverage of the release. At the same time, it appears the collection of nearly 500,000 total files may have little or nothing to say about how bin Laden and his family came to be “hiding” in plain sight of Pakistan’s military and intelligence establishment for years. For example, one of Pakistan’s own largest international English newspapers, The Express Tribune – which lists as a partner organization The New York Times – quickly (and conveniently) put out a headline which reads, Bin Laden had no help from state elements in Pakistan: CIA files. Of course, this flies in the face of the exhaustive investigative reporting from both within and outside of mainstream news organizations which points to official Pakistani and Saudi aid given to bin Laden while he was holed up at the compound possibly since 2006. As the CIA had complete control over what was released and what was withheld – and this latest release lacked even an inter-agency process – we shouldn’t expect much if anything that will contradict the official bin Laden raid narrative.

According to Zerohedge the more significant, and alarming, claim the CIA’s narrative is that Iran and al-Qaeda care somehow connected – something emphasized by the first publication to publish news of the files, the Long War Journal, which happened to work directly with the CIA and was granted favored access. The claims are emphasized in NBC’s coverage, which quotes anonymous “intelligence officials”, under the headline Newly Released Bin Laden Document Describes Iran, Al Qaeda Link:

The trove also provides new insight into the often adversarial relationship between al Qaeda and Iran — the Sunni Muslim terror group and the Shiite republic — in the form of a 19-page report described by the Long War Journal as “a senior jihadist’s assessment of the group’s relationship with Iran.” Two U.S. intelligence officials characterized the document to NBC News as “evidence of Iran’s support of al Qaeda’s war with the United States.” According to the officials, the document traces the history of the relationship starting with the escape of a group of Al Qaeda officials and their families from Afghanistan following the U.S. invasion in September 2001. Bin Laden dispatched the group of Al Qaeda leaders, known as the Al Qaeda Management Council, to Iran. At various points in the relationship, the document reveals, Iran offered Al Qaeda help, in the form of “money, arms” and “training in Hezbollah camps in Lebanon, in exchange for striking American interests in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.” But at other points in the relationship, according to the document, there were angry rifts, leading to forced detention of key Al Qaeda officials.

