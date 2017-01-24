Guess who owned the limo anti-Trump rioters set on fire

The limousine that was set on fire during the anti-Trump protest in downtown Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day is owned by a Muslim immigrant who says the damage could cost his company $70,000.

Muhammad Ashraf explained in an interview with Red Alert Politics, that with the loss of the limousine, his company is now in the hole for $70,000, plus commission and medical bills for his driver.

Limo torched in DC protests belongs to Muslim immigrant https://t.co/bhDVoyWK3F pic.twitter.com/GSD2KGJf7M — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2017

Ashraf’s employee, Luis Villarroel, 58, was dropping a client off at their destination when things turned ugly. Protesters smashed doors and windows in the vicinity, but then turned their attention to Villarroel and the limo.

People began pounding on the car and started throwing stones and bricks in his direction. The driver ended up going to the hospital for cuts on his hands and arms from glass being shattered by thrown projectiles.

People protesting Trump’s election then torched the car, which belonged to Ashraf’s company Nationwide Chauffeured Services. “It took no longer than five minutes,” the driver told a local outlet. “They smashed all the windows – ‘Bam, bam, bam, bam, bam.’

Then they went and smashed another window of the SUV that was behind me. When I opened the door, I saw a small flame already on the carpet. I step on it, pull it off, take the flare out, smash it on the floor and that’s it.”

Way to stick it to that Islamophobe Trump, right, leftist goons?