Greek PM Alexis Tsipras meets Trump, to give positive spin for a $350 billion never ending debt (Video)

POTUS Trump meets radical left Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Despite the nice words spoken by Trump towards Tsipras, the reality is that Greece is bound up in a never ending $350 billion, ten year debt crisis that has hallowed out the Greek economy beyond recognition…s small price for Greece to pay for the benefits of having Brussels dictate its national interests and fiscal policy.

According to Trump, Greece will continue to fulfill its NATO spending requirements and even buy/upgrade its F-16 military fleet…which will help bring thousands of jobs to Greece United States.

At the 16:00 minute mark. this Fox News reports asks Alexis Tsipras,

“In March of 2016, you said at the potential for a Donald Trump presidency, ‘I hope we will not face this evil’. And I am wondering, if after spending time with the president, you have changed your mind or you are of the same mind.”

