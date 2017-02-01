GRAPHIC VIDEO released in a brutal stabbing and shooting near CNN Hollywood

Police kill man whose stabbing rampage injured 3 people on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California.

Los Angeles police fatally shot a man in a Hollywood fast-food restaurant near CNN Hollywood moments after the man stabbed three people in what is reported as an “unprovoked attack.”

The assailant has been described as a man in his 30s.

A GRAPHIC VIDEO (below) was released from the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant where the stabbing occurred…

The suspect was shot and killed at the restaurant. Police officers confronted the man and shot him an unknown number of times. Officers attempted to use a taser before eventually shooting the assailant.

The man died at the scene. Authorities did not release his name, and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the stabbings.

Suspect shot at Jack In The Box pic.twitter.com/QBTvpnl6oa — nick walsh (@NICKWALSH) January 31, 2017

The Daily news reports…

An officer-involved shooting and an apparent stabbing have taken place near the CNN building in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Tuesday. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. at the corner of Ivar Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, but the number of injuries were unclear, said LAPD Officer Aareon Jefferson. CNN reporter Maeve Reston witnessed some of the chaos and said on Twitter that she saw the suspect run down Sunset trying to stab people. At least one stabbing victim, she reported, was taken away by ambulance.

Unclear how many stabbing victims there are, but suspect ran down Sunset Blvd. trying to stab people outside our CNN office in Hollywood — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 31, 2017

For people in LA, alleged stabbing/shooting took place near Jack-in-the-box at Cahuenga & Sunset (across from CNN tower). So avoid the area — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 31, 2017

B4 Hollywood stabbing suspect shot, tried to come into our fave coffee place w/ his knife, but customer held glass door shut, blocking him — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 31, 2017