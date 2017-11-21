Google will make RT and Sputnik News harder to find, not by censoring but by suppressing

Executive Chairman of Google’s parent company Alphabet, Eric Schmidt, says Google will “engineer” specific algorithms for RT and Sputnik to make their articles less prominent on the search engine’s news delivery services.

In response to Schmidt’s declaration of censorship towards RT and Sputnik (for no declared or documented reasons), Sputnik News reports that the head of the Russian media watchdog (Roskomnadzor) Alezander Zharov said that Roskomnadzor will protect Russian’ interests.

Schmidt was publicly outed as a Hillary hack by Wikileaks during the 2016 US election campaign, which would explain his axe to grind with what he perceives as Russian propaganda. This would make Schmidt a stupid and naive Silicon Valley billionaire who actually buys into the made up Russia meddling story.

Then again Schmidt’s censorship against RT and Sputnik may be nothing more than Hillary and the globalist gang giving their marching orders to Schmidt, so as to continue to cover for Hillary’s pathetic election lose, and make sure that no Trump surprises happen in the future…because the last thing globalists like Hillary and Schmidt want is for votes to actually count.

“I met with Eric Schmidt tonight,” Clinton mafia top exec John Podesta told Hillary campaign manager-in-waiting Robby Mook in April 2014, more than a year before Clinton announced her candidacy for president.

The e-mail, published by Wikileaks, detailed the Alphabet chairman’s interest in backing Hillary Clinton’s presidential run…

“He’s ready to fund, advise recruit talent, etc. He was more deferential on structure than I expected. Wasn’t pushing to run through one of his existing firms. Clearly wants to be head outside advisor, but didn’t seem like he wanted to push others out. Clearly wants to get going. He’s still in DC tomorrow and would like to meet with you if you are in DC in the afternoon. I think it’s worth doing.”

To be fair, Schmidt told the audience that he was “very strongly not in favor of censorship,” because that is now how Google “operates.” Instead Schmidt and Google engineers will opt for suppression of speech, over censorship of speech, pushing RT and Sputnik News articles to the 126th page of search results.

Propaganda is not about what is said, but about what is NOT said…or in this case, not about what is found, but what is NOT found.

As Google sorts out its Russia hysteria affliction, try using DuckDuckGo. Just as good as Google without the political drama.

Via RT…