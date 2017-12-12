Glenn Greenwald believes CNN’s “multiple sources” spreading fake news are Congress members (Video)

Glenn Greenwald delivered a blistering rebuke of mainstream media and the lies they consistently disseminate…from ABC to CNN and even Fox News, where Greenwald was appearing on the Ingraham Angle…no one was spared from Greenwald’s criticism.

After CNN’s latest fake news debacle, Greenwald rightly believes that the “multiple sources” used by CNN (all of whom coincidently misread the date passed on to CNN), need to be outed.

Best of all, Greenwald believes these anonymous “multiple sources” to be US House and Senate members.

Who are these Congressional “multiple sources” that are spreading anti-Trump disinformation? Adam Schiff, John McCain, Eric Swalwell, Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand…