Giuliani MOCKS Kim: “He got back on his hands and knees and begged” (Video)

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un days before a historic summit between POTUS Trump and NK leader Kim Jong Un.

Giuliani said that Kim was so scared of US power that he “got back on his hands and knees and begged” for the reinstatement of a summit between the US and North Korea.

Giuliani noted that with the summit plans back in place, the U.S. has the upper hand.

Here is Giuliani trying to sabotage the US-North Korea summit. Remember to Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via RT…

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has risked causing another diplomatic uproar after he claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was “on hands and knees,” desperately trying to save the June 12 summit after Trump briefly withdrew. Lately, Giuliani has become an avid foreign policy commentator despite not being authorized by the US president, and his long-time friend, Donald Trump to speak on foreign matters. The former New York City mayor, who was hired by Trump in April to deal exclusively with the Mueller probe, raised eyebrows last month when he implied that the US president was keen on fomenting regime change in Iran. Although the State Department promptly disowned Giuliani’s comments, reports have emerged that Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with Giuliani for getting him bad press. However, on Wednesday, the lawyer was at it again, telling a business conference in Tel Aviv that Trump has a head start in the much-anticipated meeting with Kim, as it was allegedly the North Korean leader who had to do the begging to get the meeting back on the table. “Well, Kim Jong-un got back on his hands and knees and begged for it, which is exactly the position you want to put him in,” Giuliani said, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Considering how Vice President Mike Pence’s remark about a “Libyan scenario” enraged Pyongyang last week, there is a reason to watch out for what comes from Giuliani’s undiplomatic outburst for the future of the Singapore meeting. The remark has seen Twitter exploding with a predictable barrage of criticism towards Giuliani, with many fearing that his reckless rhetoric could jeopardize the Singapore summit, which was already cancelled once. Some suggested Giuliani hammered the final nail in the coffin, arguing that there’s no way Kim will not take offense. Giuliani himself has shown no remorse for risking Trump’s major diplomacy achievement. He said he does not expect his words to hurt the North Korean leadership so much that they walk out from the summit. “The only ones sensitive about this are the media,” he said in a telephone interview with AP, stressing that his words were“a metaphor” and they have “nothing to do with the administration.”

Well, that's the end of the Singapore summit. https://t.co/DciKmbfnu2 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 6, 2018

