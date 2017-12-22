Getting closer to the real US election collusion (Video)

More information is slowly being revealed regarding Department of Justice employees associated with Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign, including a former associate deputy attorney general.

A corrupt FBI, colluding with the Clinton campaign to prevent Trump’s election…and should Trump actually win the White House, enact “insurance policies” like say shady dossiers, to prevent Trump from actually governing.

The real 2016 US election meddling is obvious. The FBI and DOJ actively worked to get Hillary in the White House, and then sabotage Trump who (to the elite’s shock) won the election.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton was on One America News to discuss the significance of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr’s collusion with Fusion GPS and the “dossier” scandal.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

“The fact that the Senate Intelligence Committee is brining in Bruce Ohr, this Justice Department official involved with Fusion GPS and the Clinton dossier, shows you where the collusion scandal is,” Fitton told OANN‘s John Hines. “It’s with the Clinton campaign, the DNC, the FBI, the Justice Department,” listed Fitton before asking, “how did they use this dossier?” “How did they use this dossier? Was Mueller using this dossier? Was it used to justify to a court to get warrants to spy on Trump and his team?” “That’s the collusion,” added Fitton. “Bruce Ohr is the first indication that we have that the Justice Department was involved in this dossier that’s been so controversial.” Why did Ohr visit with Fusion GPS then asked Fitton? This may have the key to proving the Justice Department, FBI, DNC & Clinton campaign colluded to smear Donald Trump with unverified information. Fox Business Network reported Monday afternoon that demoted Justice Department official Bruce Ohr unexpectedly ditched his hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “Demoted Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr was set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. The testimony never happened,” reported the news network.

Demoted Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr was set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee today. The testimony never happened. pic.twitter.com/9vNRe5qukk — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 18, 2017

Asked if he was surprised by the news, Fitton replied, “unfortunately it’s par for the course from the Justice Department and FBI in terms of cooperating with Congress,” “You may remember Andy McCabe had to reschedule his interviews last week and to have this key official not show up is just incredible.”

.@JudicialWatch President @TomFitton on Ohr hearing: "To have this key official not show up is just incredible." pic.twitter.com/CAq1TKoiTU — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 18, 2017

Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson has admitted in a court document that his firm hired Nellie Ohr, the wife of Bruce Ohr to investigate then-candidate Donald Trump.