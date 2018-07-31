Connect with us

Germany’s Defense Minister perceives no definitive strategy towards Russia from Trump

If good relations exist between countries of the West, it is largely because Washington either permits it, or else it occurs despite Washington’s interests

5 hours ago

The German Defense Minister, Ursula von der Leyen, says that she can’t discern exactly what Trump’s position is relative to Russia. At one point, he’s talking about being ‘tough’ on Russia, and then the next he’s meeting with the Russian President in Helsinki to improve bilateral ties, and even going so far as to assert that he holds both sides responsible for the deterioration in relations. What really seems to cast a cloud over the issue is the fact that nobody really knows what happened during the meeting between the two presidents beyond what was disclosed during the press conference held afterwards.

Sputnik reports:

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump does not appear to have a clear strategy regarding Russia, judging by his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki earlier this month, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said.

“A clear strategy of a US president regarding Russia is not discernible after the meeting [in Helsinki]… The issue with Helsinki is that nobody knows what was discussed there and even what agreements were reached,” von der Leyen told Der Spiegel news magazine in an interview published Friday.

The German defense minister added that NATO’s stance regarding Russia remained unchanged.

“We would like to improve our relationship with Moscow, but it depends on the Kremlin,” von der Leyen told the newspaper.

Trump and Putin met in the Finnish capital on July 16. The two presidents held a one-on-one discussion which lasted over two hours, followed by a meeting with several more officials.

Trump and Putin later held a joint press conference during which the two presidents expressed interest in improving bilateral relations, albeit without providing any details with regard to policy or strategy.

Perhaps that’s why so many are talking about trying to find some way to discover what actually happened during that meeting. One Democratic senator is even suggesting subpoenaing Trump’s interpreter to get the goods on what went down, as unrealistic as that prospect may be. Others are looking at other means, but the core issue is that we are all beholden to the press conference to determine just what happened and what it means for the West’s posture towards Russia, as this is something that is essentially governed by Washington. If good relations exist between countries of the West, it is largely because Washington either permits it, or else it occurs despite Washington’s interests. Therefore, having a good grasp on how Washington perceives Moscow makes all the difference on how nations of the West intend to position themselves, their trade, and even their own domestic policies, especially relative to energy.

McCain’s last ditch effort to save NATO

Let us hope that this attempt fails to obstruct the fine work of Donald Trump’s historic geopolitical legacy

5 hours ago

July 31, 2018

While Trump is demanding that NATO allies pay “their fair share”, many supporters of the old order are frantically trying to save the sinking ship. Among them, McCain tops the list.  He is terrified that what is left of the post war world that he grew up in, fought in, and politically served in will pass away.

Sputnik reports 

A bipartisan group of US senators may have found a way to prohibit President Donald Trump from leaving NATO without Senate approval.

According to a new bill introduced by a number of senators, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.), the president of the United States will require the support of two-thirds of the Senate to modify or terminate US membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.
Under Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution, the US president “shall have Power, by and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate, to make Treaties, provided two thirds of the Senators present concur.”

“Just as it was required to join NATO, Senate approval should be required before this President – or any US President – can withdraw,” Senator Tim Kaine, who is a member of the Senate Armed Service and Foreign Relations committees, said in a statement.

The legislation would also authorize the Senate Legal Counsel to challenge any attempt by the president and his administration to pull out of the 29-member bloc without the Senate’s approval in court.

“Regrettably, President Trump’s mistreatment of our closest allies has raised doubts about America’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance and the values of defense. In the future, the Senate must be prepared to defend its constitutional role. This legislation is urgently required to ensure that no president can withdraw the United States from NATO without the constitutionally required advice and consent of the Senate,” Senator John McCain elaborated.

Fair Burden-Sharing

Even though President Trump has not publicly threatened to leave the transatlantic alliance, relations between the US and Europe have hit their lowest point since POTUS blasted other NATO members for not complying with their obligations to increase defense spending.
Trump has on numerous occasions stressed that the other members of the bloc should pay their “fair share” and emphasized that only five of the 29 member-states were spending two percent of their GDP to defense, which was “insufficient to close gaps in modernizing, readiness and the size of forces.”

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels earlier this month, the allies agreed to start spending two percent of their GDP by 2024, with Trump pointing out that he was convinced that they would boost defense expenditures in line with their commitments. At the same time, the US president suggested raising the military spending commitment up to four percent of GDP – that proposal, however, didn’t find support.

Mutual Defense Clause

Beyond defense spending, Trump recently seemed to question NATO’s Article 5 – the transatlantic bloc’s collective defense clause, stipulating that an attack on one is an attack on all.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked why the US should come to the defense of Montenegro, who joined NATO last year, becoming the alliance’s 29th member.

“I understand what you’re saying. I’ve asked the same question. You know, Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people. They’re very strong people. They’re very aggressive people. They may get aggressive, and congratulations you’re in World War III. Now I understand that, but that’s the way it was set up,” he said.

His remarks sparked a backlash from NATO, with an official, who asked to remain anonymous, telling AFP that Article 5 is “unconditional and iron-clad,” and pointing out that the mutual defense clause had only been invoked once – to support the US.

“Article 5 has only been invoked once, in support of the US after the 9/11 attacks. This led to NATO’s largest-ever operation, in Afghanistan, where hundreds of thousands of soldiers from Europe, including Montenegro, as well as Canadians, stood shoulder to shoulder with US troops and more than a thousand paid the ultimate price,” the official said.

Despite his comments, Trump signed the NATO communique, which explicitly endorsed Article 5 at the summit earlier this month.

“Any attack against one Ally will be regarded as an attack against us all, as set out in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty. We will continue to stand together and act together, on the basis of solidarity, shared purpose, and fair burden-sharing,” the joint communique read.

It looks as if McCain is leading the rally to save this cold war dinosaur with the help of his neolibreal cronies in the Senate. Let us hope that this attempt fails to obstruct the  fine work of Donald Trump in reforming the global political system into something that suits the modern geopolitical reality.

Cost of Japan’s new Aegis ballistic missile defense system doubles

That’s a lot of money to be spent on protecting the island nation from ballistic missiles

5 hours ago

July 31, 2018

Japan has gone and decided that it wanted to have a ballistic missile defense system which it intended to spend somewhere around $2 billion for. However, since the initial offer came onto the table the contract signed, the cost has creeped its was up to well over double that figure, now to somewhere around $5.4 billion for both the system and the missiles that it operates.

The Diplomat reports:

Japan’s two Aegis Ashore batteries, the land-based variant of the Aegis combat system for defense against ballistic and cruise missiles, will likely cost around 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion), double the initial number quoted by the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD), according to a Japanese government source. In December 2017, the Japanese MoD still spoke of acquisition costs of a around $2 billion.

Indeed, the total price tag for the two batteries including the price for interceptor missiles could rise to nearly 600 billion yen ($5.4 billion), The Mainichi newspaper reported on July 24. (A Diplomat estimate from earlier this year put the price at around $4 billion.) The higher than estimated acquisition costs are partially the result of Japan’s desire to procure a new variant of Lockheed Martin’s still-in-development Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR), instead of the Raytheon SPY-6 radar. As I reported earlier this month:

According to the Japanese official, the MoD selected the LRDR over Raytheon’s SPY-6 due to lower lifecycle costs and its sophisticated target discrimination capabilities, which a Lockheed Martin official defined back in 2017 as the “ability to do precise, long-distance detection and characterization of ballistic missiles.”

Not much is publicly known about the LRDR. According to the Lockheed Martin website: “LRDR is a long range radar that will provide precision metric data to improve ballistic defense discrimination and replace existing sensors in the Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS).” The radar uses proven solid-state radar technologies with proven ballistic missile defense algorithms for target selection.

The LRDR will reportedly enable interception of incoming ballistic missiles at midcourse. The LDR is a “midcourse sensor that will provide persistent long-range midcourse discrimination, precision tracking, and hit assessment and improve BMDS target discrimination capability while supporting a more efficient utilization of the GMD interceptor inventory,” Lieutenant General Samuel A. Greaves, the director of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, testified earlier this year.

However, the LRDR has been designed for the U.S. Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, to defend the U.S. homeland from long-range ballistic missile attacks, whereas Aegis Ashore batteries have been primarily designed for intercepting short to intermediate-range ballistic missiles, although Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) batteries reportedly have the capabilities to intercept intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) during their post-boost phase and prior to reentry.

The Japanese MoD plans to deploy the two Aegis Ashore batteries by 2023 to supplement Patriot batteries capable of engaging short- and medium-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase and Aegis-equipped guided-missile destroyers, four of which are currently operationally deployed by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). While the two batteries are expected to be stationed in Japan’s Akita and Yamaguchi prefectures, the MoD recently announced that a geological survey inspecting the respective deployment sites has to be postponed.

The deployment of the LRDR alongside the Aegis Ashore batteries would means that the missiles could be fired at an extended range, although the Japanese variant of the radar will likely boast a reduced range. The batteries will be capable of firing the SM-3 Block IIA interceptors with an estimated maximum operational range of 2,500 km (1,350 miles), as well as the supersonic SM-6 missile interceptor with an approximate range of over 180 miles (290 kilometers).

That’s a lot of money to be spent on protecting the island nation from ballistic missiles, although, the question is the likelihood of actually needing to employ the system, and from whence do they realistically expect to use it in defense? With the protection of the Americans, one wonders whether Japan justifies dropping that kind of money on something might be handled more effectively and efficiently through diplomacy.

Pompeo announces US Indo-Pacific competition with China in speech

Is it a competition with China? It would be hard to argue otherwise.

10 hours ago

July 30, 2018

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday a plan to spend $113 million on infrastructure, energy, and technology in the ‘Indo-Pacific’ region in a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The plan comes about at a time when China is perceived as a threat to America’s trade hegemony, while a burgeoning trade war between China and the US is waging, and when Beijing is investing large amounts of capital and diplomatic influence to eminently position itself.

Reuters reports:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Building on President Donald Trump’s “Indo-Pacific” strategy, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced $113 million in new regional investments focused on technology, energy and infrastructure.

The announcement comes at a time when trade frictions with China have given U.S. trade diplomacy a sharper edge.

A senior U.S. official said the investments were not aimed at countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which consists of mostly state-led infrastructure projects linking Asia, parts of Africa and Europe.

“These funds represent just a down payment on a new era in U.S. economic commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Pompeo said a speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

He said he would visit Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia this week, where he would also announce new security assistance in the region.

Pompeo said the United States “will oppose any country” which seeks to dominate the region in what appeared to be a reference to Beijing amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea.

“Like so many of our Asian allies and friends, our country fought for its own independence from an empire that expected deference,” Pompeo said. “We thus have never and will never seek domination in the Indo-Pacific, and we will oppose any country that does,” he added.

Countries in the region have been worried by Trump’s “America first” policy, withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal, and pursuit of a trade conflict with China that threatens to disrupt regional supply chains.

The United States first outlined its strategy to develop the Indo-Pacific economy at an Asia-Pacific summit last year.

“Indo-Pacific” has become known in diplomatic circles as shorthand for a broader and democratic-led region in place of “Asia-Pacific,” which from some perspectives had authoritarian China too firmly at its center.

Among the new investments outlined by Pompeo, the United States will invest $25 million to expand U.S. technology exports to the region, add nearly $50 million this year to help countries produce and store their energy resources, and create a new assistance network to boost infrastructure development.

CHINA’S WAY, U.S. WAY
Speaking to reporters ahead of the speech, Brian Hook, senior policy adviser to Pompeo, said the United States was not competing with China’s mostly state-led infrastructure initiatives.

“It is a made-in-China, made-for-China initiative,” Hook told reporters on a conference call. “Our way of doing things is to keep the government’s role very modest and it’s focused on helping businesses do what they do best.”

Critics of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to recreate the ancient Silk Road, say it is more about spreading Chinese influence and hooking countries on massive debts. Beijing says it is simply a development project that any country is welcome to join.

Hook said Washington “welcomed” Chinese contributions to regional development, but said it wanted China to adhere to international standards on transparency, the rule of law and sustainable financing.

“We know that America’s model of economic engagement is the healthiest for nations in the region. It’s high-quality, it’s transparent and it is financially sustainable,” Hook said.

He says it’s not about competing with China, but China is apparently a large part of how and why the US is doing this and doing it at this particular point in time. He says he’s against any power expanding its influence in the region, which is precisely what the US is attempting to do by throwing its money around over there, and could be argued is also what the Chinese are doing there. Is it a competition with China? It would be hard to argue otherwise.

