German supermarket chain busted airbrushing Greek cross from yogurt packaging

Santorini’s beautiful blue domed Greek churches seem to offend German low cost supermarket chain Lidl.

The German discount chain has been busted airbrushing Christianity out of Greek churches.

According to The Gateway Pundit, the controversy arose when Belgian media outlet, RTL, was contacted by a Lidl customer annoyed that the brand would choose to erase, on its packaging, such an important part of the Greek landscape and culture.

Lidl responded to the negative publicity with the standard “respect for diversity” message. We wonder if Lidl would dare to airbrush crescent moons from photos of minarets.

A spokesperson for Lidl explained to RTL…

“We are a company that respects diversity and this explains the concept behind the packaging.’’

The spokesperson added that the company avoids the use of religious symbols on its packaging to remain neutral. The chain sells halal products, however, which bear Islamic symbols as part of their packaging.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

The iconic image is known the world over; brilliant white stone buildings atop a cliffside village on the volcanic Greek Isle of Santorini, the bright blue domes of an orthodox church contrasting with the dark volcanic rock of this ‘’honeymoon’’ island in the Aegean Sea. No surprise then that the emblematic image is used in the marketing of Greek tourism and products around the world, from cruise lines to Greek yogurt. One such enterprise using the famed Santorini landscape to market its products is European supermarket giant, Lidl. The German discount chain uses the image on packaging for a range of Greek products, with one difference from reality – the crosses have been deliberately removed from the blue-domed church in Lidl’s version of the iconic image.