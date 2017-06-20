German defence official says, “In the end, there will be a European army”

One of Germany’s senior defense officials has become the latest Eurocrat to call for a European army…which would mean more defense contracts and military spending for member nations, which means more money in the corrupt pockets of the Brussels elite.

Germany’s national defense commissioner Hans-Peter Bartels called for Nato’s EU members to organise their militaries into a single force, saying…

“In the end, there will be a European army.”

Now that Britain is out of the EU, the remaining members of the European Union can press ahead with the very lucrative formation of an EU army.

The only question that remains is if a NATO and EU army can coexist, practically and financially.

The Telegraph UK reports…

Britain has repeatedly blocked plans for an integrated European defence policy, but other member states have warned it cannot expect to have a say in the issue post-Brexit. There have been growing calls for a single European defence policy in the wake of Donald Trump’s comments that Nato is “obsolete”. At a Nato summit last month President Trump publicly lectured European leaders on the need to pay more towards the cost of their defence. “We are currently disorganised, technically fragmented and duplicate structures unnecesarily,” Mr Bartels said. “We do not want to go down the solitary national path any more. Not in Germany, not in the Netherlands, not in the Czech Republic and not in Italy.” France and Germany have led calls for a European army. The Netherlands and Germany have already merged some units, while the Czech Republic and Romania have expressed interest. “Every step in the right direction is important,” Mr Bartels, an official appointed by the German parliament to oversee the military said.

