George Clooney turns on Hillary Clinton, says “I never saw her elevate her game”

Hollywood elitist George Clooney, who was a major campaign donor for Hillary Clinton and an avid supporter of the White Helmets (aka ISIS-Al Qaeda), has revealed what he thinks of the loser presidential candidate and her pathetic campaign.

Clooney said that he believed Hillary Clinton was qualified for the job, but that manner in which she ran her campaign infuriated the hollywood globalist actor…

“It was frustrating because I never saw her elevate her game,” Clooney told the Daily Beast. “I never saw it.”

Clooney revealed that his rich and spoiled hollywood actor friends were also unimpressed with “Crooked” Hillary…

“I had a lot of liberal friends who were like: ‘She’s not good at this.’” “And I see that, and I understand it.”

No ‘What Happened’ Hillary interview is complete without taking a politically correct swipe at the patriarchy…and so George does blame sexism for impeding Hillary’s coronation…

“I think the fact that she’s a woman made it a much harder uphill battle.”

If Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election, Clooney would be kissing her ass in true suck-up hollywood fashion, but since she lost, Clooney has no need for Hillary’s services anymore…much like the countries that donated to her Clinton Foundation pay-to-play slush fund.

Clooney also focused on some expected Trump bashing during the interview, as reported by The Daily Telegraph…